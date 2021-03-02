“It’s time” for the next COVID-19 vaccination phase, governor says in Myrtle Beach

“We’ve opened up this category because it’s time,” Gov. Henry McMaster said touring a mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday.
The governor announced earlier in the day vaccinations will be available in a second phase to include those 55 years old and older.
Appointments for the 1A phase can still be made.
Appointments for phase 1B can be made at 12:01 a.m. Monday at 1-866-365-8110 or vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.
The 1B phase also includes those with various health conditions and those who work around the public.
Acknowledging some “fits and starts” with supply versus appointment demands earlier in the 1A category, McMaster said the state has more than 560 locations for people to get vaccines.
“Everybody does not want the vaccinations,” he said of the 5.2 million state residents. But, he’s confident everyone will be able to get a vaccine if they want.
The mass event at the convention center was through a partnership with McLeod Health and the city of Myrtle Beach.
Jennifer Hulon of McLeod Health said of the expected 5,000 people vaccinated at the convention center under the 1A category were given cards reminding them of the second dose vaccine appointment at the convention center in 28 days.
While identifications were checked, Hulon said “no one was turned away” including snow birds from other states and countries.
Dr. Matthew Weeks, chief medical officer at McLeod Seacoast, said 1A category includes those who are at the most risk of getting the virus and possible dying from its complications, he cautioned people to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to lessen the spread as phase 1B is rolled out.
Those guidelines include hand washing, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the mass vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday allows for the vaccine to be administered “quickly and easily.”
The 1B phase includes all who are 55 and over. It also includes those 16-74 who have cancer, chronic kidney or lung conditions, those with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, school staff, daycare workers, grocery store workers, those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions, workers and residents in homeless shelters, and migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation.
The one special exemption for phase 1B has been given to McLeod and Darlington Raceway on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.