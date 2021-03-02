“It’s time” for the next COVID-19 vaccination phase, governor says in Myrtle Beach

McLeod Health and the city of Myrtle Beach partner for the mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday. Gov. Henry McMaster had announced earlier in the day the second vaccine rollout, 1B, will begin on March 8 to include those 55 years old and older. The second phase also includes those ages 16 and up who have cancer, chronic kidney or lung conditions, those with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, school staff, daycare workers, grocery store workers, those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions, workers and residents in homeless shelters, and migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com