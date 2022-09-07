Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week.

Here are events to plan for:

As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.

Zombie Run – Take a chance to be snatched by zombies on Oct. 13 during the Zombie Run at Conway’s Riverfront Park. Check-in is at 6:30 p.m. and the run begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $50 for a group of four or more people. For more information or to register, visit https://www.conwayparksandrecreation.net/copy-of-august-class-schedule.

Coastal Carolina University homecoming - CCU's homecoming parade is at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at the intersection of Powell Street and Third Avenue in Conway. The Chants will take on Old Dominion at home.

Halloween Golf Cart Parade – The third annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade is 11 a.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Conway. To learn more about registration and rules, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/halloween_golf_cart_parade/2022-10-29/.

Ghost walk – From 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20-22, storytellers will share tales throughout Historic Conway. Tickets are $20 per person. Visit https://conwayalive.com/events/conway_ghost_walk/2022-10-20/ to purchase tickets and for more information.

A full list of upcoming events in Conway can be found at https://events.cityofconway.com/halloweensc/pinboard.