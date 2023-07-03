All five passengers onboard a plane died in a crash in the North Myrtle Beach area Sunday, authorities confirmed Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet. Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner, said Monday that four people died on scene and a fifth victim was pulled from the wreckage and later died at the hospital.

"Identities will be forthcoming as soon as all family next of kin are notified as several of these individuals are related and families are from another country," Willard said in an email.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that a single-engine Piper PA-32 went down northwest of the Grand Strand Airport at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 2. Five people were on board.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said no one in the surrounding area of the crash was injured.

Wilkinson also said that the plane had just taken off from Grand Strand Airport when it crashed.

Tish Cooke was visiting from New York and staying at one of the townhomes close to the crash site. Cooke said that she is shocked the crash happened in such close proximity to the neighborhood.

"I didn't believe it at first," she said. "It's shocking because we're all on vacation and this happens right a few feet away."

The site is behind the 901 to 904 section of townhomes that are a part of The Dye Townhomes neighborhood. Only a few yards of wooded area separate the homes from the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The plane is registered to Joseph T. Farnese from New Jersey, according to FAA public records.