The City of Loris will have contested elections this year, with five candidates vying for three seats on the city council, and Mayor Todd Harrelson seeking a second full term in a rematch against council member Michael E. Suggs.
All of the open seats are for four-year terms.
Incumbent council members Joan S. Gause, Lewis C. Hardee Jr. and Jan P. Vescovi are all seeking re-election.
They will face competition from residents Keith Massey and Tony Anderson.
The election is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
