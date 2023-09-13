Loris water tower

The Loris water tower on March 14, 2022. Photo by Hannah Strong Oskin/hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com

 By Hannah Strong Oskin hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com

The City of Loris will have contested elections this year, with five candidates vying for three seats on the city council, and Mayor Todd Harrelson seeking a second full term in a rematch against council member Michael E. Suggs.

All of the open seats are for four-year terms.

Incumbent council members Joan S. Gause, Lewis C. Hardee Jr. and Jan P. Vescovi are all seeking re-election.

They will face competition from residents Keith Massey and Tony Anderson.

The election is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

