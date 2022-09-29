A 48-year-old Conway man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Arthur James King died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Dongola Highway on Tuesday evening, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
