A Columbia man died in a motorcycle crash along Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Veto Williams, 47, died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash at 71st Avenue North and Kings Highway, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The crash happened about 3 a.m. Saturday, she said.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the collision.
