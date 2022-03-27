A 42-year-old woman died during a vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.
The name will be released after the next of kin is notified, Bellamy said.
Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the collision.
Check back for updates.
