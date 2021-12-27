The Myrtle Beach Convention Center is fitted for social distancing in the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The annual girls’ basketball tournament runs through Dec 22 with 20 teams participating including Socastee, Carolina Forest and St. James. The tournament precedes the Beach Ball Classic boys’ tournament, which is slated for Dec. 26-31 at the convention center. Although the lineup is subject to change, the 24 teams include St. James, Socastee, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, two other teams from South Carolina, two from Virginia, six from North Carolina, three from Florida and one each from Utah, Maryland, Texas, Ohio and Georgia. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com