The Myrtle Beach Convention Center is fitted for social distancing in the United Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The annual girls’ basketball tournament runs through Dec 22 with 20 teams participating including Socastee, Carolina Forest and St. James. The tournament precedes the Beach Ball Classic boys’ tournament, which is slated for Dec. 26-31 at the convention center. Although the lineup is subject to change, the 24 teams include St. James, Socastee, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, two other teams from South Carolina, two from Virginia, six from North Carolina, three from Florida and one each from Utah, Maryland, Texas, Ohio and Georgia. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 Janet Blackmon Morgan

A well-known basketball tournament featuring elite high school athletes from across the country has returned to the Grand Strand.

The 41st annual Beach Ball Classic kicks off Monday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

The tournament will run through Thursday, Dec. 30, and will include the traditional division and a prep school division.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach High School boys team will not be competing in the tournament this year due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said the decision was announced Sunday.

