A man from Longs died of injuries from a car wreck involving two vehicles on Sunday night in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Bellamy said a 41-year-old man from Longs died in the two-car wreck on the bridge of Robert Edge Parkway around 8 p.m.
All other individuals involved in the wreck were transported to Grand Strand Hospital. Their condition is unavailable at this time.
Bellamy said the name of the victim will be released after the man's family is notified.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.
