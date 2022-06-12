Four republicans are vying for the Surfside Beach-area statehouse seat that will be vacated by congressional candidate and state Rep. Russell Fry.

Republicans Bruce Bailey, Howard Barnard, Val Guest and Brian Sweeney will appear on the June 14 primary ballot for District 106. The candidate who wins the primary will face Democrat Ryan Thompson in November.

Fry, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2015, is challenging U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for the 7th District seat.

Candidates were asked to complete a questionnaire. Here are their responses:

Bruce Bailey:

Where are you from?

I was born in Hutchinson Kansas, lived most of my life in Utah, spent about a decade in the Northern Virginia/DC area, and moved to Myrtle Beach a few years ago (2018).

What is your job title and place of employment?

I'm a retired Government Records Manager: 16 years as Director of Records for the Utah Department of Corrections and about a decade as a Federal Contractor for various agencies.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I attended a CPAC conference and decided that I wanted to be more involved in government.

What will you attempt to tackle first in office if you win this election?

I would make sure that the Small Businesses and Agricultural/Seafood Industry in 106 is getting the maximum assistance due to it from the State.

What are the most important issues to you and why?

General infrastructure for sustainable growth. The area is very "hot" [and] more and more people are moving in, while this is good, we must ensure that the proper support necessary for this growth is developed and maintained. Water, roads, electricity, sewerage, schools, government funding and all the interlocking services must be coordinated to ensure that growth is beneficial and not a victim of "unforeseen circumstances."

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?