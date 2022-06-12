Four republicans are vying for the Surfside Beach-area statehouse seat that will be vacated by congressional candidate and state Rep. Russell Fry.
Republicans Bruce Bailey, Howard Barnard, Val Guest and Brian Sweeney will appear on the June 14 primary ballot for District 106. The candidate who wins the primary will face Democrat Ryan Thompson in November.
Fry, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2015, is challenging U.S. Rep. Tom Rice for the 7th District seat.
Candidates were asked to complete a questionnaire. Here are their responses:
Bruce Bailey:
Where are you from?
I was born in Hutchinson Kansas, lived most of my life in Utah, spent about a decade in the Northern Virginia/DC area, and moved to Myrtle Beach a few years ago (2018).
What is your job title and place of employment?
I'm a retired Government Records Manager: 16 years as Director of Records for the Utah Department of Corrections and about a decade as a Federal Contractor for various agencies.
Why did you decide to run for this seat?
I attended a CPAC conference and decided that I wanted to be more involved in government.
What will you attempt to tackle first in office if you win this election?
I would make sure that the Small Businesses and Agricultural/Seafood Industry in 106 is getting the maximum assistance due to it from the State.
What are the most important issues to you and why?
General infrastructure for sustainable growth. The area is very "hot" [and] more and more people are moving in, while this is good, we must ensure that the proper support necessary for this growth is developed and maintained. Water, roads, electricity, sewerage, schools, government funding and all the interlocking services must be coordinated to ensure that growth is beneficial and not a victim of "unforeseen circumstances."
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I read as much as I can, and travel when I can.
Howard Barnard:
Where are you from?
Albany, GA
What is your job title and place of employment?
District 5, Horry County School Board
Why did you decide to run for this seat?
All education decisions were made in Columbia or Washington during the pandemic
What will you attempt to tackle first in office if you win this election?
Return education decisions to parents and teachers
What are the most important issues to you and why?
Education (see above), a bridge across the river to Bucksport for hurricane evacuation and securing our election process
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Exercise, reading and flying
Brian Sweeney:
Where are you from?
I was born on Long Island, NY and have lived in several states around the country. For the past 16 years I have lived in Murrells Inlet, SC.
What is your job title and place of employment?
I own an insurance agency, Lake Agency SC, LLC, located at 100 Sutter Drive, Suite 307, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. I established that agency in 2015. Prior to that, I was with an NYC based Japanese owned insurance agency.
Why did you decide to run for this seat?
I have been involved in local politics for a number of years and grew increasingly frustrated with the rampant, unplanned development, the degrading infrastructure, the flooding, the less than stellar schools and the good ol’ boy/girl network, locally and in Columbia. I believe we need fresh new conservative leadership ready to tackle the real problems facing our community and our state.
What will you attempt to tackle first in office if you win this election?
I will fight for a numbers of things during my service in the General Assembly. I will seek strong legislation that supports the right to life, our 2nd Amendment, term limits, election integrity, small business, law enforcement, and getting back to basics in our classrooms. It is also very important that we address the desperate need for better roads in our community.
What are the most important issues to you and why?
I believe we can make our community and state a better place in which to live, work, raise a family, do business and retire. My priorities would be reducing the tax burden on our families and business, fixing our crumbling infrastructure, creating more high-paying jobs by recruiting industry, providing our children with a better education, and preserving our precious coastal resources.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
At the moment, I do not have much free time. When I do, I very much enjoy line dancing, ballroom dancing and working with Palmetto Performers in staging song and dance shows at assisted living centers along the Grand Strand.
Val Guest:
Where are you from?
I was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, and have been living in the Surfside area of Horry County since 1991.
What is your job title and place of employment?
I have been a partner at the law firm of Ouverson, Guest & Carter, PA since 2001.
Why did you decide to run for this seat?
I have been thinking about running for office for a number of years and now that my daughters are grown, I have the time and energy to put into the job. I love my community and my wife and I have had the opportunity to raise our family here and I have worked here for over 30 years. I want to give back to the community in hopes of maintaining the many great things we have to offer and prepare for what the future will bring the people of District 106.
What will you attempt to tackle first in office if you win this election?
The Grand Strand through our tourism provides a great deal of income to the State's budget and we need to work at bringing more of that money to the Grand Strand to put into improving our roads and bridges, increase funds for our law enforcement and initial responders to increase pay and provide necessary equipment to them, and increase funds to maintain our present teachers and bring more qualified teachers to our community.
What are the most important issues to you and why?
Bringing more of our tax dollars back to the Grand Strand to improve our infrastructure by maintaining our roads and bridges while also adding needed roads, such as the southern evacuation lifeline and providing for our first responders and teachers.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I love exercising and spending time with my family, golfing and volunteering for church and rotary club.
