A 39-year-old man died of "injuries on scene" after he barricaded himself in a motel room in the Surfside area Sunday, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Hendrix Washington, originally from Charleston, died on scene at the Roadside Inn in the Surfside Beach area, said Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner. He was recently living in the Conway area.
Officials have not said how Washington died. Bellamy said an autopsy was scheduled for this week.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took over the investigation after there was an exchange of gunfire at the scene, Horry County Police Department said overnight.
HCPD initially worked the scene near Highway 17 Business and South Kings Highway near 17th Avenue North and closed traffic in both directions Sunday night.
Around midnight, police said the subject had fired a weapon and police were working to deescalate the situation. Less than two hours later, police said there was an exchange of gunfire. By 3:15 a.m., HCPD said the situation was resolved, but did not give specific details.
My Horry News has reached out to SLED for comment.
