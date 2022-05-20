A 31-year-old died following a motorcycle crash on George Bishop Parkway in the Myrtle Beach area early Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Filipe Santos Abreu, of Myrtle Beach, died at Grand Strand Medical Center after the collision, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday on George Bishop Parkway near Jacob Lane, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the Honda motorcycle was the only person on the bike, he said.
Tidwell said the driver, who was traveling east, ran off road to the right and struck a curb and fell off the bike.
Abreu died from injuries sustained in the crash, Fowler said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
