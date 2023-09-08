There are three North Myrtle Beach city council seats up for grabs in the election this November: an at large seat, the Crescent Beach ward and the Cherry Grove ward.
The filing period for the election closed at noon today. Here are the candidates running for city council.
Hank Thomas is running for re-election as incumbent for the at large seat he has held since 2007. Running against him is Jolene Puffer.
J.O. Baldwin III is running for re-election for the council seat representing Crescent Beach. Hunter Platt is running against him.
Another open council seat is the ward representing Cherry Grove. Incumbent Fred Coyne is being challenged by Deborah Lombardino for that council seat.
