A 23-year-old was shot dead in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday evening, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Michael Keith Sykes II is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the homicide.
Jordan Drake was shot inside 145 Hartland Dr. in Myrtle Beach, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He died at the scene. Drake lived in Wingate, North Carolina.
Horry County Police Department responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. The victim was found face-down surrounded in blood, according to a police report.
HCPD is investigating.
