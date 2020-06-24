A 22-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday morning in the Loris area and police arrested and charged a suspect with murder in relation to the case, authorities said.
Hedien Goodman from the Loris area was shot around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday just off Cedar Branch Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
Goodman died on scene from his injuries.
Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the agency began conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the area of Cedar Branch Road and Redenbo Drive.
Laquandian Bromell, 28, was arrested and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the case.
Moskov said there is no risk to the community and that the HCPD continues to investigate.
