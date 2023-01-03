A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities.
Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
At least two other victims were injured in the shooting a police report said.
The shooting happened at the G Spot Bar Grill on Highway 90 in the Poplar section of the county around 3:15 a.m., Willard said.
Horry County police responded to 8160 Highway 90 after reports of the shooting. Police said the deceased victim was found in the entryway of the business and emergency personnel rendered aid.
Officers assisted in controlling the crowd, a police report said.
Police found spent handgun casings at the scene, according to the report.
A woman reported to police that she had gone to the bar to get a soda and water before leaving the club when she heard gunshots, a police report states. She said she felt a burning sensation on her right hip and realized that she had been grazed by a bullet, according to the report.
The victim went home, but later decided to go to the emergency room after some of her family members advised her to get it checked out, police said.
Another victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the leg, according to a police report. The man said he was out with some friends for the holiday when they heard what they believed to be gunshots.
The victim said after hearing gunshots, he ran to his vehicle and left the location, police said. He didn’t realize he’d been shot until went to get cigarettes from his apartment, according to police. The victim said he had possibly lost his phone in the incident, but repeatedly stated he did not know the location where the incident happened.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.