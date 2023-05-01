A 21-year-old died after he was struck by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach on Sunday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 17 South.
Jackson Yelle, originally from North Eastham, Massachusetts, died at the scene of traumatic injuries, said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard. He was a student at Elon University.
Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.