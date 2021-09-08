Make Plans now to Attend the 2021 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show
At the 2021 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show you’ll find Exhibitors showcasing their products and services for improving your home or building a new home. You’ll find everything to help in making improvements from small to large projects, flooring, doors and windows, roofing, energy conservation, Hurricane Protection, new kitchens and bathrooms, pools, and sunrooms. Plus, we will also showcase home builders from our area who can quote a much-needed remodel or build you a brand, new home.
And it doesn’t stop with the home itself, people are staying around the house more…the old cliché “A Man’s House Is his castle” is most likely going to continue to be the new norm… So, it makes sense that families are wanting to improve their homelife by upgrading or decorating their home spaces… Which by the way increases its value.
Come out and let us show you how to install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area, add a deck or patio, palm trees, water feature or spruce up your landscaping – the possibilities are endless and its super fun.
Meet the Pros: Brochures are a great way to get general information about
products, but nothing beats a face-to-face chat with a professional. This is your
opportunity to see and talk to home improvement contractors, remodelers, new home builders, interior designers, outdoor living and related industry professionals all in one place at one time – no appointment necessary.
Workshops and Demonstrations:
Outdoor Living has become more than a trend, it’s a way-of-life. Attend the Designing Outdoor Living for Staycations, Grilling and Entertainment plus, Lighting for Outdoor Living workshops, to get a head start on your backyard oasis. You’ll also find workshops, on Remodeling, DIY Ideas for Fall, Hurricane Preparedness, and more.
For a complete listing and description of workshops and speaker bio’s visit fallshow@hghba.com
Special Features / Events:
- Specialty Market Place - A selection of exceptional southern fare, local honey and produce, holiday décor, gift baskets, and much more. of people.
- Adopt a New Best Friend - Looking for unconditional love? You’ll find cats and dogs in the St Frances Animal Center booth, looking for their forever home!
- Support Our Local Artists –Visit the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild Exhibit and see local artists share and demonstrate their art.
For additional Information, visit
