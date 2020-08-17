The 2020 Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff that was scheduled for Sept. 12-13 in Surfside Beach has been cancelled.
The annual surf contest raises funds for the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation. Last year, the event celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The foundation announced the cancellation of this year's Surfoff that was set take place along 13th Avenue South on Facebook, citing impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have been in discussion with the town about COVID-19 for several months," the organization said. "We are all in support of running the contest, but in order to move forward, we would have to abide by the governor's rules/[Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines as stated on their website.
"There are a lot of variables that factor in this decision, but ultimately it is best to cancel for this year. I’m sure you guys have an idea of what the CDC is requiring us to enforce since we have been in this pandemic for five-plus months.
"It is super unfortunate & I’m bummed to have to inform you all!"
The event is named after Guy Daniels, a local surfer who died in June 1999, and supports the nonprofit’s efforts that include awarding scholarships to high school students from Horry and Georgetown counties.
Typically, $4,000-$5,000 in scholarship money is awarded each year. To date, more than $100,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
Next year's Surfoff will take place Sept. 11-12, and organizers said they plan to add a volleyball component that has long been discussed.
"We look forward to awarding more scholarships after this 2021 school year!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.