Bree Labiak gets a few points in one of the shortboard heats during the 20th annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surfoff on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The event continued the following morning at 13th Avenue South in Surfside Beach. This year's Surfoff that was set for Sept. 12-13 has been cancelled. The Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation has awarded several scholarships to students in Horry and Georgetown counties. The competition is named after Guy Daniels, a local surfer who died in June 1999. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com