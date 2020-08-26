A 20-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday morning in Longs.
Christina Bottoms of Longs is also charged with possession of weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Police arrested her after a shooting that happened around 1:35 a.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of Sun Colony Boulevard, which is located off of S.C. 9.
22-year-old Timothy William Bellamy, who lived in the apartment, died on scene, authorities said. Court records list Bottoms’ address as the same apartment.
"Evidence and witness statements suggest that Bottoms shot the victim following an argument between the two," the HCPD's release said.
An arrest warrant said Bottoms shot the victim in the head.
Police responded to reports of a shooting and found a Bellamy dead with a gunshot wound in a bedroom.
No one else is wanted by police in connection with the case.
