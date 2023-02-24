A Myrtle Beach man died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Gavin Lamb-Choberka, 20, died from injuries after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a stoped vehicle around 2 p.m., said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.
Two Conway-bound lanes of U.S. 501 were closed Friday afternoon as Conway police and fire departments worked the two-vehicle crash, according to the city spokesperson.
The crash was reported on the 2900 block of Church Street (U.S. 501) on Friday afternoon.
The Conway Police Department is investigating.
TRAFFIC ALERT#ConwayPD is on the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at 2900 block Church Street(Hwy 501). Serious injuries have been reported. Two lanes of traffic are closed at this time.— Conway Police SC (@ConwayPoliceSC) February 24, 2023
City of Conway Fire Department is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/3LcbEB32Ps
