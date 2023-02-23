North Myrtle Beach police say a 2-year-old Ohio boy drowned in the inlet near 54th Avenue North on Tuesday.
Barron Mitchell Jr. from Cincinnati, Ohio, died Tuesday evening at Grand Strand Medical Center, said Patty Bellamy with the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Law enforcement responded to a call at 54th Avenue North at about 11:45 a.m. and when police arrived, the family had already pulled the boy from the water, a report states. The Ohio family was preparing to return home after a trip to North Myrtle Beach when they discovered the child in the inlet, police said.
The 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing so an officer performed CPR on the child until medics arrived, a report states.
The family told law enforcement that they were doing a headcount on the children when they noticed one was missing, according to the report. The child's uncle then found the boy in the inlet behind 54th Avenue North.
The report states that the family estimated it had been about 10 minutes since they had last seen the boy up until he was found in the inlet.
The child was transferred to Grand Strand Medical's emergency room where he as pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled this week, Bellamy said.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.
