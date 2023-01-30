An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire early Sunday morning in Garden City where two people were found dead, according to firefighters.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews were called around 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Woodland Drive where they found a home fully engulfed in flames on all four sides.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Kosto said one person who was upstairs was able to make it out, but two people downstairs did not.
The names of the people and the causes of death have not been released at this time.
Here's where to read the full story from news partner WMBF News.
