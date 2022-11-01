Democrat Ryan Thompson and Republican Val Guest have different priorities topping their agendas if they are successful next Tuesday in the state House 106 race.
The House 106 district encompasses the southern end of Horry County from the Springmaid Pier to the Georgetown County line along U.S. 17 Business and U.S. 17 Bypass.
Thompson said education should be at the forefront of the state legislature while Guest said more road projects are needed to keep up with the growth of the county.
At 22, Thompson is one of the youngest candidates seeking office in the state this year. He just graduated from the College of Charleston in May and said the State House needs fresh ideas.
He said the voters he has talked to over the course of the campaign have been receptive to his ideas and want a change in how things are done in Columbia.
“Education is the most frequent thing that the voters say should be the top priority,” Thompson said. “I’m an advocate of raising teacher pay and providing them with all the things they need to be successful in the classroom without their having to pay for them out of their pockets.”
Thompson said the school systems need more mental health support for the students.
“Horry County has one mental health professional in the schools for every 1,300 students,” he said.
Roads are another area he would work toward improving for Horry County and the state.
“We need to make the South Carolina Department of Transportation complete the projects they have started or planned,” Thompson said. “We need to make sure the roads and infrastructure keep up with the population growth.”
As a life-long resident of the district, Thompson said he would be humbled to serve the people he has known for years.
“I don’t have any special interests backing me and I would work hard for everyone,” he said.
Republican Val Guest said he has received a lot of positive support from the people he’s met knocking on doors and at meet-and-greet gatherings.
“They want the state to do their part in keeping up with roads and infrastructure,” Guest said. “The Southern Evacuation Lifeline or SELL has to be a top priority. It would not only help the people in my district during evacuations but it would also benefit the people living across the river by giving them a shorter route to hospitals and other needs.”
Guest said he would work with the rest of the county delegation on various projects but really wants to work with them to bring revenue back to Horry County.
“We send a lot of money to Columbia and we need to do all we can to get that money back here for our citizens and businesses,” he said.
He said he agrees with many of the voters that the legislature needs to provide additional funding and support for police, first responders and teachers in the state.
Guest said he has worked hard during the campaign and pledges to continue to work just as hard if the voters send him to the State House.
“I want to be an advocate for everyone in this district,” he said.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
