Police are seeking two more people in connection with a murder investigation in western Horry County.

Ryan James Porter, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, are wanted by the Horry County Police Department after a North Carolina man’s body was found Monday in the Galivants Ferry area.

Porter is facing an assault and battery by mob charge and Brown is wanted for accessory after the fact, HCPD said Friday afternoon.

Three adults were arrested this week in connection with the investigation. Three juveniles were also arrested, police said. One of the juveniles is charged with murder.

Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found Monday after he was originally reported missing on Jan. 10. He died after being struck with a blunt object multiple times, police records state.

Police said Amber Watts was arrested Wednesday and faces an accessory to murder charge. She was given a $15,000 bond, jail records show.

Samantha Watts, 40, was arrested Monday and is charged with murder, accessory after the fact of murder and obstructing justice, as well as five drug-related charges. Bail has not been set for the murder charge. She was given a $10,000 bond for the obstructing justice charge and $15,000 for each drug charge, jail records state. Authorities said the drug charges are part of a separate case.

Jonathan Edward Watts, 19, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob and was given a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

The three adult suspects remain incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. Police have not said if the suspects are related.

Few details have been released about the case.

Arrest warrants state that Soles was struck multiple times with a blunt object, causing his death. Jonathan Watts assaulted the victim, who suffered a broken leg and nose and was unconscious, a warrant states.

Amber Watts also worked with the suspects to remove and dispose of the victim’s body, arrest warrants state.