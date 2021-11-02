Two Loris City Council members were re-elected and a newcomer was elected Tuesday night after an uncontested race, according to unofficial results.

Incumbents Carroll Padgett and Michael Suggs and newcomer Andrea Coleman will serve the next three years on Loris City Council.

The election was uncontested and Councilman Terrence Hardee did not seek reelection.

According to unofficial results, 346 votes were cast in the city election. There were 80 absentee votes.

Here are the totals:

Coleman: 91

Padgett: 110

Suggs: 131

Coleman, originally from New City, New York, has lived in Loris since 2018. She is a political newcomer and this term will be her first as an elected official. Coleman said she decided to run because she wanted to make a difference and be involved in her community.

"I'm excited," she said after results were in Tuesday. "I can't really wait to learn more and become more involved."

Coleman said she looks forward to advocating for citizens of Loris, though this is her first political experience.

"I don't have the political background," she said. "I just have a passion."

City council members are paid $3,120 per year and all council members are elected at-large. The upcoming term begins Jan. 1, 2022.

The election results will be certified at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.