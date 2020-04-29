Police charged a 13-year-old juvenile following a shooting in Conway last week.
Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to Ernest Finney Avenue to a shots fired call Friday, but didn’t find a victim there, according to a city news release.
A gunshot victim was later located at Conway Medical Center. The victim originally told officers he was shot in another jurisdiction.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that he was shot on the 1800 block of Ernest Finney, and he was in a vehicle with two other victims.
The other two victims and vehicle were located, the release said.
Detectives charged a 13-year-old juvenile with the crime.
The juvenile was charged with armed robbery, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
The juvenile was transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
