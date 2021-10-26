Twelve defendants representing seven construction companies that did business in the Myrtle Beach area have pled guilty to charges relating to employment tax fraud and the hiring of undocumented migrant workers in the largest IRC criminal investigation in South Carolina’s Pee Dee region, the United States Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
The defendants who pled guilty all had ownership interest or ran the businesses that took part in the scheme, said Assistant United States Attorney Derek Shoemake. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, those convicted are:
- Daniel Lavoie and Enrique Reyes of Conway, representing Daniel Lavoie Construction Services
- Walter Duran and Lisa Sellers of Myrtle Beach, representing Duran Masonry
- Ming Nan and Katherine Welker of Myrtle Beach, representing Extreme Siding
- Marylany Levino and Josafa Neto of Myrtle Beach, representing Master Homes Calabash
- Saul Prieto and Martha Zarate, aka Martha Prieto, of Myrtle Beach, representing Metro Concrete Finishers
- Marcos Caetano De Almeida of Myrtle Beach, representing Master Homes Design Center
- Johanna Carpio of Myrtle Beach, representing Paint By Numbers
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the defendants representing the construction companies would bring business checks to unlicensed check-cashers at parking lot meeting spots, and make those checks out to businesses the check-cashers had created. Then the check-cashers would give the construction company representatives a load of cash minus their fee, usually around 3%, and a certificate of insurance that didn’t actually cover any employees.
“So the parties agreed that what would happen on paper, is that the check-casher would look like a subcontractor,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Shoemake. “And that construction industry person would be able to go to their job site and say ‘All these employees here work for this subcontractor.’ In reality, there was no subcontractor. There was simply a check-casher that was funneling cash in, which allowed people to make these under-the-cover payments.”
The convictions are the result of a joint Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service investigation with help from Myrtle Beach police. The investigation started in 2018, and Shoemake said IRS agents embedded themselves into job sites in 2019 and recorded some of transactions, leading to some of the indictments. The 12 convictions are part of a much broader investigation into the practice that is still ongoing.
“When you’re moving $100 million in cashed checks through a region the size of the South Carolina coast, people are going to hear about it and talk about it and then it comes to our doorstep,” Shoemake said.
The defendants each face up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to defraud the United States government, and up to six months in prison for unlawful employment of aliens and $3,000 fine for each alien employed, the attorney’s office said. The defendants have also agreed to pay restitution to the IRS, totaling close to $3 million. They’ll also be subject to three years of supervised release after their federal prison term.
“This is not a victimless crime,” Shoemake said. “The victimizes the American taxpayers, it victimizes those honest workers who are trying to do the right thing. These workers on these job sites were working with no insurance. If one of these gentlemen or ladies fell off a ladder, there’s no actual insurance. This was a pervasive scheme that was harmful on many levels.”
Shoemake said he couldn’t point directly to an specific case of a worker being hurt on the job without insurance, but added that there were likely hundreds upon hundreds of workers who’d been caught up in the scheme. He said his office had heard anecdotes about workers with uninsured injuries, but noted that the nature of the crime incentivized silence.
“If something like that happens, they’re going to keep it under wraps,” Shoemake said. “Everything about this incentivizes secrecy and avoidance. So if a worker gets hurt, there’s no incentive at all to tell anyone. The only incentive that exists is to make sure that worker is quietly pushed away to a hospital. And because so many of these people are undocumented, they’re not going to leave the hospital and go report that to the police, which is what makes this such a nefarious crime.”
All 12 defendants are currently free on a $20,000 unsecured bond, Shoemake said. They have not yet been sentenced to prison.
They’ll be sentenced after Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell reviews a sentencing report from the United States Probation Office. That process takes anywhere from 35 to 70 days, said Shoemake, who’s prosecuting the case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Fisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.