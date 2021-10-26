The convictions are the result of a joint Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service investigation with help from Myrtle Beach police. The investigation started in 2018, and Shoemake said IRS agents embedded themselves into job sites in 2019 and recorded some of transactions, leading to some of the indictments. The 12 convictions are part of a much broader investigation into the practice that is still ongoing.

“When you’re moving $100 million in cashed checks through a region the size of the South Carolina coast, people are going to hear about it and talk about it and then it comes to our doorstep,” Shoemake said.

The defendants each face up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to defraud the United States government, and up to six months in prison for unlawful employment of aliens and $3,000 fine for each alien employed, the attorney’s office said. The defendants have also agreed to pay restitution to the IRS, totaling close to $3 million. They’ll also be subject to three years of supervised release after their federal prison term.

“This is not a victimless crime,” Shoemake said. “The victimizes the American taxpayers, it victimizes those honest workers who are trying to do the right thing. These workers on these job sites were working with no insurance. If one of these gentlemen or ladies fell off a ladder, there’s no actual insurance. This was a pervasive scheme that was harmful on many levels.”

Shoemake said he couldn’t point directly to an specific case of a worker being hurt on the job without insurance, but added that there were likely hundreds upon hundreds of workers who’d been caught up in the scheme. He said his office had heard anecdotes about workers with uninsured injuries, but noted that the nature of the crime incentivized silence.

“If something like that happens, they’re going to keep it under wraps,” Shoemake said. “Everything about this incentivizes secrecy and avoidance. So if a worker gets hurt, there’s no incentive at all to tell anyone. The only incentive that exists is to make sure that worker is quietly pushed away to a hospital. And because so many of these people are undocumented, they’re not going to leave the hospital and go report that to the police, which is what makes this such a nefarious crime.”