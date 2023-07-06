An 11-year-old from North Myrtle Beach raised more than $600 from her lemonade and popsicle stand efforts for the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.
Stella Prince, who had a lemonade stand on July 3, was able to raise $500 from selling lemonade and popsicles. Even after the stand closed, people kept donating, adding up to a total of $639 that she donated to the Humane Society of NMB on Thursday.
Jennifer Prince, Stella’s mom, said the turnout was enormous and that Stella went above and beyond her goal of $250.
“She can’t believe how much she’s collected and she’s so excited,” Prince said.
Stella and her mom took the funds to the humane society on Thursday morning, and now Stella's picture is on shelter's photo wall for the second time for donations.
Rosemary Pine, the shelter manager, said the staff and the animals are greatly appreciative of Stella's hard work.
“It is greatly appreciated for a young girl her age to actually spend a full day out there and the reason why is she loves animals. ...She’s amazing and very much appreciated and she is very sweet,” Pine said.
Stella asked that the donation be used toward general welfare for the animals, meaning that it will pay for food, medicine, medical care and the overall well being on the animals, Pine said.
Stella's mother said that her daughter attempted her first lemonade stand last year and ended up raising $100 to donate to the humane society, but that they ran out of lemonade and it was more of a spur-of-the-moment plan.
“This year, we wanted to be more prepared because we ran out last year,” she said. “We kind of just put a table out there and let her go at it.
“Traffic was so busy, due to the Fourth of July, that Stella ended up doing window service. People didn’t even have to get out of their cars, she would just go up to their windows,” Prince said.
Even the local police department showed up to support Stella’s stand, Prince said.
“Everyone on our street came, the local police came, I couldn’t believe how many people came and supported her and, since it’s over, people have still been giving donations,” she said.
Prince said that Stella has always loved animals and that doing the stand and donating is her way of feeling like she’s making a difference.
The mother and daughter plan to do a lemonade and popsicle stand again this time next year. They said they hope to surpass the amount raised this year.
The humane society has waived adoption fees starting Thursday for adult dogs and cats until July 13.
Anyone interested can visit https://humanesocietynmb.org/adopt to see what pets they have available and call 843-249-4948 to schedule an appointment.
