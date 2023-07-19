An 11-year-old girl died in a boating crash in the Intracoastal Waterway in the Little River area, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Olivia Knighton from Massachusetts died at a local hospital from injuries sustained during a boating crash just after noon on Wednesday, the coroner's office said in a release.
The crash happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Waterway Avenue in Little River.
The incident is being investigated by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The coroner's office said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
