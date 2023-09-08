Ten Surfside Beach residents threw their hats into the ring for the upcoming November election in Surfside Beach.
Three are wanting the mayor’s seat and seven are hoping to fill three city council spots.
Current mayor Bob Hellyer is not seeking re-election. Hoping to fill his seat is former town councilmember David Pellagrino, current councilmember Cindy Keating and former chairman of the town’s pier committee Rob Krause.
Keating’s seat on the council will now be open. Current councilmembers Michael Drake and Paul Holder are seeking re-election.
Others vying for the three council seats are Dusty McCracken, John Hiatt, Stewart Walls, Shawn Fallon and Harry Kohlmann.
Election day is Nov. 7 with any possible run-off elections on Nov. 21.
Surfside Beach elections are nonpartisan.
