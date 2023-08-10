The driver of a pickup truck died in a head-on collision in the Conway area Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 10:47 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 701, just three miles north of Conway, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with SCHP.
A 1999 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on 701 when it crossed the center of the roadway and hit a 1988 Dodge truck that was traveling south, Bolt said. The driver of the Dodge truck died and the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to the hospital with injuries, he said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the victim.
Check back for updates.
