A 35-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP reports the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling south on Cates Bay Highway the vehicle went off the road into a ditch, into a utility pole and overturning, killing the driver who was the only one in the vehicle. The Horry County Coroner's office identified the driver as Nicole Dunleavy, originally from Baltimore, Maryland who lived near Myrtle Beach.
The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Cates Bay Highway near Townsend Lane about two miles from Conway. South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency for the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.