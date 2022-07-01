One person died and four others were injured in an early morning crash on S.C. 31 in North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
The city's fire department personnel and police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash about 5 a.m. Friday on the northbound side near mile marker 3, said NMB spokesperson Donald Graham.
Two vehicles were involved. One person is deceased, and four others were transported.
"Initial reports indicate one of the vehicles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Hwy 31," Graham said.
Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted.
The crash is still under investigation.
