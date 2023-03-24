One person died and three others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Aynor Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 501 and S.C. 22, which is three miles south of Aynor, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Butler said the driver of a 2017 Honda Accent failed to yield to a 2009 Nissan Murano, causing the collision.

The driver of the Honda was the only occupant in the vehicle and was traveling west on S.C. 22 at the time of the crash.

There were three occupants in the Nissan and they were traveling north on U.S. 501. The occupants of the Nissan were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Conway Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, Butler said.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office after that individual's next of kin has been notified.

