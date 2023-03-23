One person died and two were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck in Loris on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the driver of a 2019 Dodge Journey disregarded a stop sign where SC-19 and SC-45 intersect near Loris around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the Dodge was the only person in the vehicle that was traveling north on SC-19 at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge, along with the passenger of a 2016 Kia Forte were transported to Grand Strand Hospital.

The Kia was traveling north on SC-45 and veered off the left side of the road and into a ditch after being struck by the Dodge that ran the stop sign, according to SCHP.

The driver of the Kia died on scene, SCHP reports.

The name of the person who died will released by the Horry County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.