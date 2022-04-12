Nearly 18,000 women have received contraceptive care at Little River Medical Center locations over the last five years thanks to grants totaling $1.8 million through South Carolina nonprofit New Morning.

The care — which includes birth control, family planning education and counseling — helps women who are uninsured, underinsured or low income.

Pam Davis, CEO of Little River Medical Center, said the medical center reaches women ages 15 to 44, with most women between the ages of 20 and 30.

“It’s been exciting,” Davis said. “The funding has been able to assist us in adding an additional nurse practitioner…as well as expand our program.”

LRMC has conducted training, provided contraceptive counseling for men and women, and has been able to reach women who are becoming sexually active or thinking about becoming pregnant. The grants have also helped fund long-term contraceptive methods that are more costly than the birth control pill.

In the first year of the program, 993 women benefited from contraceptive services at LRMC. And last year, about 6,800 women benefited from the services.

“That’s tremendous growth,” said Bonnie Kapp, president and CEO of New Morning. “They can get prenatal care, plan their pregnancies and space their pregnancies between children so they can have healthy outcomes for their infants.”

Kapp said Little River Medical Center has a mission to serve all patients regardless of their insurance status or economic status. Costs average about $100 per patient, Kapp said.

“They reach women that have been historically underserved in our state,” Kapp said. “Little River was an early adopter. So they came in and have been a really strong performer as far as their adaptability”

In total, about 340,000 women across South Carolina have benefited from contraceptive services since 2017 through these grants.

Kapp said the program is for all women in South Carolina and New Morning works with community-focused clinics and hospitals that serve those who have been underserved.