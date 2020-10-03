The Myrtle Beach Police Department was involved in a shooting Saturday night, according to the the department's Twitter account.
Officers are on scene in the 400 block of 14th Ave South, which was blocked off to traffic.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said around 11 p.m. that they had not been called to the scene.
Police spokesperson Thomas Vest said around 11:10 p.m. that the department was not releasing any information about the incident other than what was posted on its social media accounts.
