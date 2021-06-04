I had a strong urge last night to flip a coin to find a destination and then whip out my credit card to make reservations at some exciting location for a summer vacation for myself and my two grandkids, Madeleine and Collin, who have been my traveling buddies in the past.
Our last trip was in the very distant past as vacations go. It has been two years since we headed up the coast and spent a four-day weekend enjoying all that the beautiful Outer Banks of North Carolina has to offer.
The year before was a trip for the grandkids to enjoy everything Disney in Orlando and then, for my pleasure, a couple of days in beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, one of my favorite places on this planet.
Then last summer came along — the vacation season that never happened.
And due to COVID-19 fears, for several weeks I had very little time with any of my loved ones due to protecting their health as well as my own.
Now, being well-vaccinated and feeling a bit confident, I’m beginning to sense an attack of wanderlust coming on.
But I am also experiencing a sense of urgency as time may be running out on any vacations I might spend with my traveling buddies.
It’s like this.
In 15 days, Madeleine will turn 20 and Collin will be 17 in October.
How much longer will they be content to spend hours cooped up in a car with an old lady?
They still seem to enjoy spending weekends with me, and I seldom hear the phrase “I’m bored.”
I know it won’t last forever —neither will I — but I’m determined to stretch it out as long as I can.
Having them in my life, especially after my son, their father, passed away at an early age, is a blessing I cherish during every minute I’m with them.
I see Jason’s dark eyes when I look at Madeleine and Collin has decided to wear his dark brown hair down around his shoulders as his dad did during his younger years.
Maybe I’ve mentioned a trip to Great Clips a time or two, but I won’t push it.
I’ll just count my blessings.
And since one of my blessings is that my credit card is in good shape now, I’m going to get busy tonight and choose a perfect destination for our first post-pandemic excursion.
I want this to be one fantastic trip so that at the end of it I can say “Same time next year?” and get an enthusiastic “yes” in response.
