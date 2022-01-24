Name: Crystal A. Johnson
Birthplace: I was born in Gastonia, NC and grew up in a beautiful small town called McAdenville. It’s known as Christmas Town U.S.A. The whole town lights up for Christmas and over 400,000 cars come through town every year to enjoy the lights. This is off of I-85, exit 23, McAdenville, NC.
Years on the Job: I joined Waccamaw Publishers in October 2021. I have worked in the advertising business for over 20 years. I enjoy all aspects of advertising and getting to know business owners.
Job/position: Advertising Specialist. I transform creative ideas into advertising campaigns. Both in print and digital platforms.
What do you like most about your job?: It’s hard to narrow down one thing that I like about my job. I’ll start with the people that I work with. Everyone since day one has been so helpful and friendly during my transition here at My Horry News. I also enjoy helping customers grow and brand their businesses. It makes me feel good to put a smile on my customer’s face. I love when a good campaign comes together to produce positive results for each customer.
Hobbies/Interests: My hobbies and interest include all types of music. It’s even better with the top off of my Jeep and the music playing loud. I enjoy a good kayak paddle around this beautiful place we call home. I enjoy the beach, sun, sand and cool ocean breezes any day of the week. I enjoy painting on canvas, it’s quite therapeutic. As I do love the beach, I also have a love for the North Carolina mountains and road tripping on old dirt roads. Last but not least I love spending time with my 13-year-old black lab named Maggie Mae. She’s the best dog on earth.
Favorite Movie: It’s tough to narrow down just one favorite movie. But if I have to choose, I would say, Under the Tuscan Sun. It’s about a brave woman that goes on a vacation after a divorce and buys a home in Tuscany on a whim. She proves to be brave and lives out her dreams. She reminds me of me. I do spur of the moment things that make people go hmmmm from time to time.
Something people may not know about me?: I have never been married and never had any children. People assume that because I’m over 29 now (haha) that I would have done these things. God has a different plan for me. I also do not like tomato sandwiches but love a good pineapple sandwich with Dukes mayonnaise.
