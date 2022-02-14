Name: Hannah Strong Oskin
Birthplace: Conway, SC
Years on the Job: I've been at this current job for about nine months and have been a journalist in total for 5.5 years.
Job/position: Managing Editor
What do you like most about your job?: My favorite things about my job are telling stories about who people are and their history in Horry County, as well as the fact that each day on the job brings something new.
Hobbies/Interests: Some of my favorite hobbies are cooking, taking walks on the beach with my family and continuing my education within the journalism field.
Favorite Movie: It's hard to pick just one. I really like Spotlight and P.S. I Love You.
Something people may not know about me?: During college, I studied abroad in Dublin, Ireland.
