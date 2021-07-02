Sometimes there are already beach chairs waiting by mid-afternoon near the horseshoe, belonging to folks ready to relax and listen to live tunes during Music on Main in North Myrtle Beach.
“A lot of people get there early,” said Angel Sylvester, marketing coordinator with the City of North Myrtle Beach. “They’ve started right where they left off. Everyone is really appreciating it being back.”
The free concerts, sponsored by Coastal Carolina National Bank, are held each Thursday at the horseshoe located at 1 WW South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.
Around 5 p.m., Ocean Boulevard to McMillan Road is blocked off to accommodate those ready to gather for the show. Shows take place between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and local shops and eateries are open to shoppers and those wishing to grab a bite to eat.
Golf cart parking will also be available.
After cancelling last year due to COVID-19, the city is glad to be back to some sense of normalcy.
“We are just as excited as everyone else to be hosting the concerts again,” Sylvester said.
Appropriate for all ages, the shows this year are comprised of many different genres and there’s something for everyone. The schedule includes everything from beach music and classic rock to 80s tunes, dance music, and big band styles.
As they did in 2019, Sylvester said that the city has extended the series to last from June all the way into October.
“It’s that beach background, right there at Ocean Boulevard,” Sylvester said, that people seem to like so much.
Thursday, June 24 will showcase Black Glass, featuring 80s music, and July 1 will host Blackwater Rhythm and Blues.
Find the full schedule online at https://www.nmb.us/385/Music-on-Main-Concert-Series
Face coverings are recommended.
