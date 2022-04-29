More gathering information:
1. The group was created in 2008 by Dr. Bob Squatriglia, CCU vice president emeritus, as a way for Coastal retirees to stay connected with each other and the university. Most of the original members of the group were employed at Coastal from the 1970s and contributed towards the independence of Coastal Carolina University in 1993. Cumulatively the retirees who gather have significant memories of early Coastal and share their stories.
2. Current members of the group’s board are John Vrooman, Charmaine Tomczyk, Cookie Elston, Wendy Jane Dannelly, Fran Gilbert, Sharon Sluys and Pat Taylor.
3. Charmaine Tomczyk can be contacted at charmain@coastal.edu or Pat Taylor (843) 349-2616.
4. RSVP by May 6 to Pat Taylor.
Submitted by John Vrooman and Charmaine Tomczyk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.