The history
According to the exhibit, the first Europeans came to this area in 1512 and they were likely Francisco Gordillo and Pedro de Quexos, slavers who came ashore near the Santee River. It also says that many of Horry’s residents can trace their ancestry to the 1813 Dimery Settlement. Dimery and his wife, Elizabeth, bought 300 acres of land in the Dog Bluff area of Horry County. The Dimery community eventually included two churches and a school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.