For a while now, visitors at the JRLDC have been visiting with their incarcerated family and friends over closed circuit, but they had to go to the jail to do it.
Now they don’t have to travel at all to visit with inmates. They can do it right from the comfort of their homes.
Horry County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Fox says the company that provides the jail’s telephone system is also providing this service.
To make use of the web-based system, visitors must schedule a date and time and, for a small fee, they can click into the system and see their loved ones sitting at the same place they always do.
It can even be done with a cellphone, according to Fox.
The jail has set times and monitors the calls for key words. A jail officer, who is monitoring the visit, can click into the conversation if he hears something that concerns him.
Fox says the system is also good for attorneys, who can visit with their clients from their offices.
A Myrtle Beach attorney, for instance, won’t have to drive to Conway to meet with a client, and attorneys can visit with all of their clients in one session.
Fox says the jail is in the process of setting up its system so attorneys can register. When they use this technology to visit, the visit is blocked so the jail staff can’t listen in.
(0) comments
