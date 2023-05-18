Michael Leon Kelly
Michael Leon Kelly, 77, of Conway passed away May 16.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Ocean View Funeral Home and Beach Crematory, Conway Chapel.
