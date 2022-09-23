Melody Kaitlyn Morris
Funeral services for Melody Kaitlyn Morris, 16, will be held Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. in The Refuge on Dunn Shortcut Road with Pastor Jason Cook and Pastor Stephen Hunt officiating.
Melody passed away Sept. 21 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born July 23, 2006 in Florence, she was a daughter of Michael Allison Morris and the late Heather Staniak Morris.
Melody was a high-spirited young lady, who loved everyone and always had a loving smile on her face. She was an animal lover, especially to her Fur Baby “Toby”, who shadowed her everywhere she went. She was a very giving and artistic person, who doted on her stepmother, Leslie. Her love for her Lord and Savior was amazing.
Even during her struggle with cancer for several years, she never let it get her down, still wanting to help others through difficult times.
Melody is survived by her father and stepmother, Michael Morris (Leslie); two brothers, Sean Michael Morris and Cody Kaufman, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
