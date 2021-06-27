Matthew Connor “Matt” McKewen
MRTLE BEACH-Matthew Connor “Matt” McKewen, born at Grand Strand Hospital on Jan. 19,1999, left us way too soon on June 24.
Matthew lived and loved fiercely in his 22 years. He attended elementary and middle school in Conway and went to the STEM program his freshman through junior years of high school, deciding to finish out his Senior Year at North Myrtle Beach High School. He went to college in Wilmington, N.C., and Tuscon, Ariz.
Throughout life, Matthew loved baseball, both playing and as a fan. He played Rec, Travel and High School and found a lot of joy alongside his teammates. We thank the coaches of all his teams because they contributed to Matt’s happiest moments in life. He also loved the Atlanta Braves, watching every game. He and his mom traveled to see them play in an away city once a year.
Matt loved his family and was fiercely loyal to them. He placed a lot of value on family traditions and loved spending time with the family watching movies, eating together (especially desserts), going to the lake, fishing, and just simply being together. He leaves a heartbroken blended family behind including his parents Wendy McCrackin (Jim), John McKewen, Denise McKewen; his sisters, Megan and Leah; and his brother, Thomas; along with his stepsiblings Rylie, Jayme and Mitchell. He also leaves his Mimi Paula and Papa John McKewen and Meme Shirley and Papa Wendell Goff, along with his favorite cousin, Corben Goff; and Aunt, Kim Goff.
Matthew also struggled with depression, which led to addiction and then one fed the other, creating a vicious cycle that ended with an accidental overdose from a Xanax pill laced with Fentanyl. The depression hurt and drugs, beginning with gateway drug marijuana, said, “I can take your sadness away. I can make you forget. I can make you feel normal and worthy. I can make you feel like everything will be okay. And I can make you feel nothing at all.”
It will never be the same for those of us who love Matthew, but we will find our hope in the Lord with a promise of a great reunion. Matthew confessed Christ and was baptized at Langston Baptist Church many years ago. You would see a cross necklace on Matt’s neck most of the time. Friends and family are welcome to attend visitation at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway at 606 Beaty St. on June 29 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. with the funeral following in the Chapel at p.m. Matthew lived on Poplar Church Road for many years of his life and loved that home; he will be laid to rest following the funeral service at the Poplar Methodist Church Cemetery at 5095 U.S. 701 N, Conway.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelations 21:4. Be free in the Lord, Matthew. You are finally at peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to FAST, in honor of Matt’s brother, Thomas, at P.O. Box 608, Downers Grove, Ill. 60515 or online at www.cureangelman.org
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
