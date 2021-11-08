Mary Eloise Caulder
A graveside service for Mary Eloise Caulder, 84, will be held Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Caulder passed away Nov. 8 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 5, 1937 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Gladys Stevens Norton.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Theresa “Fruit” Squires; and a sister, Edna Allen.
Mary enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Caulder is survived by her husband, Freddie Caulder; children, Willis Ricky "Duke" Allen, Lloyd Junior Allen “Nanny”, Helen Chavis and Patsy Powers; siblings, Larry Norton, Billy Norton, Preston Norton, Faye Cooper and Betty Johnson; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.