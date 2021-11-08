Mary Eloise Caulder

A graveside service for Mary Eloise Caulder, 84, will be held Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Caulder passed away Nov. 8 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born Nov. 5, 1937 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Gladys Stevens Norton.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Theresa “Fruit” Squires; and a sister, Edna Allen.

Mary enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Mrs. Caulder is survived by her husband, Freddie Caulder; children, Willis Ricky "Duke" Allen, Lloyd Junior Allen “Nanny”, Helen Chavis and Patsy Powers; siblings, Larry Norton, Billy Norton, Preston Norton, Faye Cooper and Betty Johnson; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss her.

