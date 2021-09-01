Food, music and lots of fun are on tap when the inaugural ‘Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival’ kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. festival-goers can enjoy shopping at arts and crafts booths while listening to live music.
The festival will be held on Third Avenue South next to Benjamin’s Bagels.
Admission is free.
One of the festival organizers, Melanie Peek, said vendor booths are still available. Email tjmull2010@gmail.com for more information.
Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the garden City and Surfside branches of the S.C. United Turtle Enthusiasts.
